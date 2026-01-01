About this product
Strain: Blue Dream
Genetics: Blueberry X Haze
Type: Sativa
THCa: 30.15%
Size: 1g Pre-Roll X 5
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Features: Hand Packed + Rolled for quality and consistency
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Genetics: Blueberry X Haze
Type: Sativa
THCa: 30.15%
Size: 1g Pre-Roll X 5
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Features: Hand Packed + Rolled for quality and consistency
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Fulfillment
About this product
Strain: Blue Dream
Genetics: Blueberry X Haze
Type: Sativa
THCa: 30.15%
Size: 1g Pre-Roll X 5
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Features: Hand Packed + Rolled for quality and consistency
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Genetics: Blueberry X Haze
Type: Sativa
THCa: 30.15%
Size: 1g Pre-Roll X 5
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Features: Hand Packed + Rolled for quality and consistency
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Weed Box
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Free Shipping On All Orders Over $39
Free Shipping On All Orders Over $39
Notice a problem?Report this item