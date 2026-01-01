About this product
1000mg Delta-9 Gummies – Tropic Thunder (1:1 THC + CBD)
Experience premium Delta-9 gummies with Tropic Thunder — a delicious tropical fruit–flavored gummy designed for smooth, balanced effects. Each package delivers a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, offering a consistent and enjoyable Delta-9 experience in a convenient, great-tasting gummy.
Product Details:
Strain: Tropic Thunder
Type: Sativa
Total Cannabinoids: 1000mg (500mg Delta-9 THC + 500mg CBD)
Flavor: Tropical fruit flavors
Vegan: Vegan, gluten-free, and fat-free
All Natural: No dyes, no synthetic ingredients, no artificial colors or flavors
Packaging: Shipped in discreet, smell-proof packaging
Lab Tested
Take a bite, sit back, and let Tropic Thunder transport you to a tropical state of mind 🌴🍹. These Delta-9 THC gummies offer a flavorful and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived Delta-9, whether you’re unwinding or elevating your day.
Compliance Notice:
This product contains a total Delta-9 THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis, in compliance with federal regulations.
