About this product
Strain: Gelato Snowcaps Exotic
Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girls Scout Cookies
Type: Hybrid
THCa: 29.18%
Size: King Size Pre-Roll
Flower Size: 1g x 5
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Features: Hand Packed + Rolled for quality and consistency
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Fulfillment
About this brand
The Weed Box
