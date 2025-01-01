The Glass Bath Cleaning Kit includes Glass Bath Salt Wash, Salt Crystals, Gloves, Bong & Pipe Wash Baggies, and Glass Bath Wipe bundled together in it's own Dirty Water Bag. Each Glass Bath Cleaning Kit is single-use. Just Shake, Seal, & Toss!



Everything you need to clean your glass!

Just SHAKE, SEAL, & TOSS!

Clean any bong faster than ever!

What’s included in the kit?



Disposable Gloves

Bong Wash Baggie

Pipe Wash Baggie

Dirty Water Bag

Pink Sponge Wand

2 Black Scrub Swabs

1 4oz Salt Wash*

1PK Salt Crystals

How-To Wash Your Glass Card

