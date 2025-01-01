Joint Size: 14mm Female

Length: Pick Your Length

Material: Borosilicate Glass

Introducing our premium Glass Downstem – the perfect accessory to enhance your smoking experience! Crafted with precision and care, this high-quality downstem is designed to fit most water pipes and bongs, providing smooth and filtered hits every time.



Made from durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass, our downstem ensures long-lasting performance and exceptional taste preservation. Its sleek design and transparent finish not only add a touch of elegance to your smoking device but also allow you to monitor the water level and cleanliness with ease.



The diffuser slits at the bottom create optimal diffusion, effectively cooling the smoke and removing impurities for a cleaner, more enjoyable session.



With its universal compatibility, our Glass Downstem is suitable for both beginners and seasoned smokers alike. Whether you're a casual user or a connoisseur, this essential accessory guarantees an enhanced smoking experience, delivering smooth, flavorful draws every time.



Upgrade your smoking setup today with our top-notch Glass Downstem and elevate your sessions to a whole new level of satisfaction. Invest in quality and experience the difference for yourself!



Free Shipping over $29.

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.

read more