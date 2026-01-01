Crafted for precision, the Glass Flower Bowl | 14mm is an essential accessory for any discerning smoker. Its durable glass construction ensures clean flavor and optimal airflow, enhancing your smoking experience. The 14mm size provides a snug fit and easy handling, combining functionality with refined design. Elevate your setup with this reliable and efficient bowl.



Joint Size: 14mm Male

Material: Borosilicate Glass

Quantity: Assorted

Features: Available For Wholesale Purchase



