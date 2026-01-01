About this product
Strain: Gorilla Glue #4
Genetics: Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel
Type: Hybrid
THCa: 31.90%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Greenhouse - Light Assist
This product is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and contains <0.3% Delta-9 THC
About this brand
The Weed Box
