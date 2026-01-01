About this product
Strain: Grape Gas Exotic
Genetics: Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica | 50% Sativa
THCa: 30.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Appearance: Frosty, fluffy, almost powdered-looking buds coated in thick milky trichomes. However this is NOT a snowcap. Color ranges from soft sage green to deeper forest tones, with occasional hints of icy purple depending on phenotype.
Aroma: Loud sweet grape candy rush right up front. Back end hits with diesel fumes, creamy gelato, and a little earthy musk. Has a “sticky-sweet mixed with gas station pump” vibe that fills a room fast. Balanced sweetness and gas rather than pure fruit.
Overall Vibe: Grape Gas brings a bold, high-end energy with its icy, sugar-coated look and loud grape-meets-diesel personality. It feels exotic, flavorful, and instantly premium — the kind of strain people crack open just to admire. Perfect for anyone who wants a sweet, gassy, and unforgettable experience.
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Genetics: Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica | 50% Sativa
THCa: 30.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Appearance: Frosty, fluffy, almost powdered-looking buds coated in thick milky trichomes. However this is NOT a snowcap. Color ranges from soft sage green to deeper forest tones, with occasional hints of icy purple depending on phenotype.
Aroma: Loud sweet grape candy rush right up front. Back end hits with diesel fumes, creamy gelato, and a little earthy musk. Has a “sticky-sweet mixed with gas station pump” vibe that fills a room fast. Balanced sweetness and gas rather than pure fruit.
Overall Vibe: Grape Gas brings a bold, high-end energy with its icy, sugar-coated look and loud grape-meets-diesel personality. It feels exotic, flavorful, and instantly premium — the kind of strain people crack open just to admire. Perfect for anyone who wants a sweet, gassy, and unforgettable experience.
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Fulfillment
About this product
Strain: Grape Gas Exotic
Genetics: Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica | 50% Sativa
THCa: 30.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Appearance: Frosty, fluffy, almost powdered-looking buds coated in thick milky trichomes. However this is NOT a snowcap. Color ranges from soft sage green to deeper forest tones, with occasional hints of icy purple depending on phenotype.
Aroma: Loud sweet grape candy rush right up front. Back end hits with diesel fumes, creamy gelato, and a little earthy musk. Has a “sticky-sweet mixed with gas station pump” vibe that fills a room fast. Balanced sweetness and gas rather than pure fruit.
Overall Vibe: Grape Gas brings a bold, high-end energy with its icy, sugar-coated look and loud grape-meets-diesel personality. It feels exotic, flavorful, and instantly premium — the kind of strain people crack open just to admire. Perfect for anyone who wants a sweet, gassy, and unforgettable experience.
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Genetics: Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica | 50% Sativa
THCa: 30.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Appearance: Frosty, fluffy, almost powdered-looking buds coated in thick milky trichomes. However this is NOT a snowcap. Color ranges from soft sage green to deeper forest tones, with occasional hints of icy purple depending on phenotype.
Aroma: Loud sweet grape candy rush right up front. Back end hits with diesel fumes, creamy gelato, and a little earthy musk. Has a “sticky-sweet mixed with gas station pump” vibe that fills a room fast. Balanced sweetness and gas rather than pure fruit.
Overall Vibe: Grape Gas brings a bold, high-end energy with its icy, sugar-coated look and loud grape-meets-diesel personality. It feels exotic, flavorful, and instantly premium — the kind of strain people crack open just to admire. Perfect for anyone who wants a sweet, gassy, and unforgettable experience.
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Weed Box
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Free Shipping On All Orders Over $39
Free Shipping On All Orders Over $39
Notice a problem?Report this item