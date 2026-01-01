Strain: Grape Gas Exotic

Genetics: Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato

Type: Hybrid

Ratio: 50% Indica | 50% Sativa

THCa: 30.21%

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Grow Location: Oregon

Grow Type: Indoor

Appearance: Frosty, fluffy, almost powdered-looking buds coated in thick milky trichomes. However this is NOT a snowcap. Color ranges from soft sage green to deeper forest tones, with occasional hints of icy purple depending on phenotype.

Aroma: Loud sweet grape candy rush right up front. Back end hits with diesel fumes, creamy gelato, and a little earthy musk. Has a “sticky-sweet mixed with gas station pump” vibe that fills a room fast. Balanced sweetness and gas rather than pure fruit.

Overall Vibe: Grape Gas brings a bold, high-end energy with its icy, sugar-coated look and loud grape-meets-diesel personality. It feels exotic, flavorful, and instantly premium — the kind of strain people crack open just to admire. Perfect for anyone who wants a sweet, gassy, and unforgettable experience.



