Strain: Jet Fuel Gelato

Genetics: Aspen OG x HI’ve Country Diesel

Type: Hybrid

THCa: 32.72%

THCa Ratio: 50% Indica | 50% Hybrid

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Grow Location: Oregon

Grow Type: Greenhouse

Appearance: medium-to-dense conical nug with a chunky, slightly lumpy structure. Color palette leans olive to mid-green with warm orange pistils and a noticeable frosting of pale, amber-tinted trichomes (because THCa-heavy parents produce lots of crystal). Not flashy purple or neon, but more like classic bud.

Aroma: diesel/chemical top notes from Jet Fuel with a sweet, slightly earthy undertone from the THCa lineage.

Overall Vibe: Great classic flower.



