About this product
Strain: Jet Fuel Gelato
Genetics: Aspen OG x HI’ve Country Diesel
Type: Hybrid
THCa: 32.72%
THCa Ratio: 50% Indica | 50% Hybrid
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Greenhouse
Appearance: medium-to-dense conical nug with a chunky, slightly lumpy structure. Color palette leans olive to mid-green with warm orange pistils and a noticeable frosting of pale, amber-tinted trichomes (because THCa-heavy parents produce lots of crystal). Not flashy purple or neon, but more like classic bud.
Aroma: diesel/chemical top notes from Jet Fuel with a sweet, slightly earthy undertone from the THCa lineage.
Overall Vibe: Great classic flower.
