Strain: Maui Wowie

Type: Sativa

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Ratio: Balanced 1:1 – 500mg THC + 500mg CBD

Flavor: Tropical Fruit Punch Flavor

Vegan: Vegan + Gluten-Free + Fat Free

All Natural: No Dye + No Synthetic Ingredients + No Artificial Color + No Artificial Flavors



