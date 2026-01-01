About this product
Strain: Northern Lights Exotic
Genetics: Afghani x Thai
Type: Indica
THCa: 30.71%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor / Exotic
Nug Density: Light and Fluffy
This product is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and contains <0.3% Delta-9 THC
