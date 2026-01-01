Strain: Northern Lights Exotic

Genetics: Afghani x Thai

Type: Indica

THCa: 30.71%

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Grow Location: Oregon

Grow Type: Indoor / Exotic

Nug Density: Light and Fluffy

This product is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and contains <0.3% Delta-9 THC



