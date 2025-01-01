Strain: Pineapple Express Type: Sativa Concentrate THCa: 96.77% Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging Details: Pineapple Express THCa is a Sativa concentrate with a bright citrus flavor and hints of pine, derived from the Trainwreck and Hawaiian strains.
Prices starting at $9.99. Free Shipping over $29. Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Strain: Pineapple Express Type: Sativa Concentrate THCa: 96.77% Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging Details: Pineapple Express THCa is a Sativa concentrate with a bright citrus flavor and hints of pine, derived from the Trainwreck and Hawaiian strains.
Prices starting at $9.99. Free Shipping over $29. Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!