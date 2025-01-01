Enhance your smoking experience with this 10mm Quartz Banger, designed for efficient heat retention and pure flavor. Crafted from high-quality quartz, it withstands high temperatures without degrading, ensuring clean, smooth vaporization. Its precise 10mm joint size offers compatibility with a range of rigs, delivering optimal airflow and durability for expert enthusiasts seeking consistency and performance in every session.
Joint Size: 10mm Male Material: Quartz
Prices starting at $1.99. Free Shipping over $29. Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Enhance your smoking experience with this 10mm Quartz Banger, designed for efficient heat retention and pure flavor. Crafted from high-quality quartz, it withstands high temperatures without degrading, ensuring clean, smooth vaporization. Its precise 10mm joint size offers compatibility with a range of rigs, delivering optimal airflow and durability for expert enthusiasts seeking consistency and performance in every session.
Joint Size: 10mm Male Material: Quartz
Prices starting at $1.99. Free Shipping over $29. Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!