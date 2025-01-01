Joint Size: 14mm Male

Material: Quartz

Upgrade your dabbing experience with our 14mm Quartz Terp Slurper Banger. This high-quality dabbing accessory is a must-have for any serious concentrate enthusiast, offering a unique design that ensures maximum flavor and efficiency.



The Quartz Terp Slurper Banger is made from 100% high-quality quartz, a heat-resistant material that is perfect for withstanding high temperatures and ensuring the purest, most flavorful vapor production. The 14mm male joint size makes it a versatile fit for many standard-sized dab rigs.



Prices starting at $9.99.

Free Shipping over $29.

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.

