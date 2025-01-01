About this product
Strain: Rainbow Berries Exotic
Genetics: Runtz x Strawberry Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa
THCa: 32.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Prices starting at $1.99.
Free Shipping over $29.
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Genetics: Runtz x Strawberry Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa
THCa: 32.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Prices starting at $1.99.
Free Shipping over $29.
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Fulfillment
About this product
Strain: Rainbow Berries Exotic
Genetics: Runtz x Strawberry Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa
THCa: 32.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Prices starting at $1.99.
Free Shipping over $29.
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
Genetics: Runtz x Strawberry Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Ratio: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa
THCa: 32.21%
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Grow Location: Oregon
Grow Type: Indoor
Prices starting at $1.99.
Free Shipping over $29.
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item