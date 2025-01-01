Strain: Runtz

Type: Hybrid Concentrate

THCa: 95.71%

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Details: Runtz THCA Sugar merges the sweet, fruity essence of Zkittles and Gelato into a smooth, easy-to-handle concentrate.



Prices starting at $9.99.

Free Shipping over $29.

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.

read more