Strain: Secret Cookies

Genetics: Cherry Pie x& Girl Scout Cookies

Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid

Ratio: 60% Indica / 40% Sativa

THCa: 25.008%

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Grow Location: Oregon

Grow Type: Greenhouse

2025 Farm Bill Disclaimer: This product is compliant with the 2025 Farm Bill and contains <0.3% D9.



THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.