About this product
Size: 3g
Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging
Quality: All vaped are tested and inspected to ensure top working quality
3000MG THCA Disposable Vape with premium THCA Distillate
Rechargeable Vape Pen via USB C (charger not included)
Ceramic coil designed for thicker oils
Oil window
Choose your favorite terpene profile
Turn ON/OFF: Click button 5 times fast
Hold down button during use
🔵 Blue Light = Lower Heat
🟢 Green Light = Medium Heat
🔴 Red Light = High Heat
Change Heat: Tap button 3 times fast
Always hold/keep vape upright to avoid clogs
Strains:
Granddaddy Purp | Indica
Blue Dream | Sativa
Mango Kush | Hybrid
Girl Scout Cookies | Hybrid
Pineapple Kush | Hybrid
Runtz | Hybrid
Purple Haze | Sativa
AK-47 | Hybrid
Wedding Cake | Hybrid
Cosmic Berriez | Sativa
About this brand
The Weed Box
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
