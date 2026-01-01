Size: 3g

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Quality: All vaped are tested and inspected to ensure top working quality

3000MG THCA Disposable Vape with premium THCA Distillate

Rechargeable Vape Pen via USB C (charger not included)

Ceramic coil designed for thicker oils

Oil window

Choose your favorite terpene profile

Turn ON/OFF: Click button 5 times fast

Hold down button during use

🔵 Blue Light = Lower Heat

🟢 Green Light = Medium Heat

🔴 Red Light = High Heat

Change Heat: Tap button 3 times fast

Always hold/keep vape upright to avoid clogs



Strains:



Granddaddy Purp | Indica

Blue Dream | Sativa

Mango Kush | Hybrid

Girl Scout Cookies | Hybrid

Pineapple Kush | Hybrid

Runtz | Hybrid

Purple Haze | Sativa

AK-47 | Hybrid

Wedding Cake | Hybrid

Cosmic Berriez | Sativa