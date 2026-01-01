Strain: Lemon Cherry Gelato Exotic

Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies x Sunset Sherbet

Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid

THCa: 31.85%

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Grow Location: Oregon

Grow Type: Indoor

This product is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and contains <0.3% Delta-9 THC



THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout