About this product
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
10“ Alien Beaker Bong
1g Lemonatti Snowcaps Exotic THCa Flower
The Weed Box®️ Hemp Cones King Size 6PK
High Hemp®️ Area 51 Hemp Wraps 2PK
The Weed Box®️ Socks
Clipper®️ Lighter
Sticker Slap
GLASS SPECS:
Height: 10”
Style: Beaker Bong
Thickness: 5mm
Color: Matte Green Body + Black Alien Heads
Features: “The Weed Box” Logo
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Included: 14mm Glass Flower Bowl
Included: 3” Glass Downstem
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout
10“ Alien Beaker Bong
1g Lemonatti Snowcaps Exotic THCa Flower
The Weed Box®️ Hemp Cones King Size 6PK
High Hemp®️ Area 51 Hemp Wraps 2PK
The Weed Box®️ Socks
Clipper®️ Lighter
Sticker Slap
GLASS SPECS:
Height: 10”
Style: Beaker Bong
Thickness: 5mm
Color: Matte Green Body + Black Alien Heads
Features: “The Weed Box” Logo
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Included: 14mm Glass Flower Bowl
Included: 3” Glass Downstem
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout
Fulfillment
About this product
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
10“ Alien Beaker Bong
1g Lemonatti Snowcaps Exotic THCa Flower
The Weed Box®️ Hemp Cones King Size 6PK
High Hemp®️ Area 51 Hemp Wraps 2PK
The Weed Box®️ Socks
Clipper®️ Lighter
Sticker Slap
GLASS SPECS:
Height: 10”
Style: Beaker Bong
Thickness: 5mm
Color: Matte Green Body + Black Alien Heads
Features: “The Weed Box” Logo
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Included: 14mm Glass Flower Bowl
Included: 3” Glass Downstem
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout
10“ Alien Beaker Bong
1g Lemonatti Snowcaps Exotic THCa Flower
The Weed Box®️ Hemp Cones King Size 6PK
High Hemp®️ Area 51 Hemp Wraps 2PK
The Weed Box®️ Socks
Clipper®️ Lighter
Sticker Slap
GLASS SPECS:
Height: 10”
Style: Beaker Bong
Thickness: 5mm
Color: Matte Green Body + Black Alien Heads
Features: “The Weed Box” Logo
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Included: 14mm Glass Flower Bowl
Included: 3” Glass Downstem
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout
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About this brand
The Weed Box
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
Free Shipping On All Orders Over $39
Free Shipping On All Orders Over $39
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