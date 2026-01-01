About this product
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
The Weed Box®️ 10” Abominable Snowman Bong
Glass Bath®️ Bong Cleaning Kit
1g Grape Gas Exotic THCa Flower
Clipper®️ Lighter
HUF®️ Socks
Sticker Slap
GLASS SPECS:
Height: 10”
Thickness: 5mm
Color: Iridescent Clear Beaker Bong + Abominable Snowman + White Snowflakes
Features: The 1964 Rudolph Holiday Special Abominable Snowman
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Includes: 14mm Glass Flower Bowl
Includes: 3” Glass Downstem
About this brand
The Weed Box
