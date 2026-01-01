About this product
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
10” Iridescent Gold Beaker Bong
The Weed Box®️ Rolling Tray
1g Space Runtz Exotic THCa Flower
King Palm®️ Magic Mint 2PK
The Weed Box®️ Hemp Cones 6PK
Clipper®️ Lighter
The Weed Box®️ Socks
Sticker Slap
GLASS SPECS:
Height: 10”
Thickness: 5mm
Color: Iridescent Gold (As Seen In Image)
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Included: 14mm Glass Flower Bowl
Included: 3” Glass Downstem
About this brand
The Weed Box
