WHAT'S INCLUDED:



10” Iridescent Gold Beaker Bong

The Weed Box®️ Rolling Tray

1g Space Runtz Exotic THCa Flower

King Palm®️ Magic Mint 2PK

The Weed Box®️ Hemp Cones 6PK

Clipper®️ Lighter

The Weed Box®️ Socks

Sticker Slap



GLASS SPECS:



Height: 10”

Thickness: 5mm

Color: Iridescent Gold (As Seen In Image)

Material: Borosilicate Glass

Included: 14mm Glass Flower Bowl

Included: 3” Glass Downstem



THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout