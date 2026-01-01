Organic Pre Rolled Hemp Cones (1 & 1/4 Size) - Pack of 6



Discover the ultimate smoking experience with our Organic Pre Rolled Hemp Cones. Crafted with care and precision, these cones offer a perfect combination of convenience, sustainability, and quality. Each pack contains 6 pre rolled cones made from organic hemp, ensuring a slow burning, vegan, and GMO-free smoke that you can enjoy guilt-free.



Product Features:



1. Organic Hemp Material: Our cones are made from 100% organic hemp, sourced from environmentally friendly farms. Free from pesticides and harmful chemicals, these cones provide a clean and natural smoking experience.



2. Pre Rolled Convenience: Each cone comes pre rolled for your convenience. Simply fill it with your preferred smoking material, and you're ready to go. No rolling skills required, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced smokers.



3. 1 & 1/4 Size: These cones are specifically designed to accommodate a generous amount of your favorite herbs or tobacco. With a 1 & 1/4 size, they offer a balanced and enjoyable smoking experience, allowing you to savor every moment.



4. Vegan and GMO-Free: We believe in making ethical choices. Our cones are vegan-friendly and free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Enjoy your smoke knowing that it aligns with your values and lifestyle.



5. Slow Burning: Our cones are engineered for a slow and even burn. This ensures a smooth and consistent smoke, allowing you to fully appreciate the flavors and aromas of your chosen blend.



6. High-Quality Construction: Each cone is meticulously crafted with attention to detail. The sturdy construction guarantees that the cones maintain their shape and integrity during use, delivering a satisfying smoke every time.



7. Portable and Convenient: The compact size of these cones makes them perfect for on-the-go enjoyment. Slip them into your pocket, bag, or backpack, and you'll always have a convenient option for your smoking sessions.



Package Contents:



- 1 Pack of Organic Pre Rolled Hemp Cones (1 & 1/4 Size)

- 6 Cones per Pack



Elevate your smoking experience with our Organic Pre Rolled Hemp Cones. With their organic composition, vegan-friendly nature, slow burn, and convenient pre rolled design, these cones are the ideal choice for discerning smokers who value sustainability, quality, and ease of use. Enjoy a smooth and flavorful smoke with each cone. Order your pack today!



THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.