Strain: Trainwreck

Type: Sativa Concentrate

THCa: 81.03%

Packaging: Shipped in discreet smell proof packaging

Details: Trainwreck THCA is a Sativa-dominant concentrate with a pine and lemon aroma, crafted from Mexican and Thai Sativas crossed with Afghani Indica.



Prices starting at $9.99.

Free Shipping over $29.

Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.

read more