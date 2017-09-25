AK-47: Monster Box 6 Gram Disposables

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of AK-47: Monster Box 6 Gram Disposables
  • Photo of AK-47: Monster Box 6 Gram Disposables

About this product

Discover Zombi's AK-47 Hybrid disposable vape. A 6-gram masterpiece blending Delta-8 THC, THC-P, and THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• AK-47 | Hybrid | 6 Gram Disposable
• Blend – Delta-8 THC, THC-P, THC-A
• Variable Voltage / LCD Display / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab Tested | Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.