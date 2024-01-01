Discover the balanced blend of Baja Smash 1:1 D9:CBD Gummies. With 500mg in each bag, enjoy 25mg per piece of the synergistic mix of Delta-9 THC and CBD in 20 delicious pieces. Made in the USA from industrial hemp, fully compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC.
• Baja Smash | 500MG Gummies | 25mg/Pc | 20pc/Bag • Blend – Delta-9 THC, CBD • Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here • Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill • Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp • Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.