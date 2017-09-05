Blackberry Plague: Death Drops Gummies

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Blackberry Plague: Death Drops Gummies

About this product

Uncover the allure of Blackberry Plague Death Drops Gummies, offering 1,500mg of a unique Delta-6 THC and THC-P blend. With 150mg per gummy in a 10-piece bag, they're lab-tested for your peace of mind, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and made in the USA from industrial hemp, containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC.

• Blackberry Plague | 1,500mg Gummies | 150mg/Pc | 10pc/Bag
• Blend – Delta-6 THC, THC-P
• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
