Blue Razz 1:1 D9:CBD Blister Pack Gummies

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the perfect harmony of Delta-9 THC and CBD with our Blue Razz 1:1 Blister Pack Gummies. Each box offers 200mg of bliss with 10 gummies at 20mg each. Crafted in the USA, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC, these gummies promise purity and balance.

• Blue Razz | 200mg Gummies | 20MG/PC | 10PC/BOX
• Blend – Delta-9 THC, CBD
• Third-Party Lab Tested
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
