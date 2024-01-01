Cereal Milk: Apocalypse Blend 3.5G Disposable

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Taste Zombi's Cereal Milk disposable vape. A 3.5-gram smooth blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, & THC-P for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

Cereal Milk | Indica | 3.5 Gram Cartridge
Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, THC-P
Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
Third-Party Lab Tested  View Lab Results Here
Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
