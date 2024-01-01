Chimera: Monster Box 6 Gram Disposable

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Chimera: Monster Box 6 Gram Disposable
  • Photo of Chimera: Monster Box 6 Gram Disposable

About this product

Discover Zombi's Chimera Hybrid disposable vape. A 6-gram masterpiece blending Delta-8 THC, THC-P, and THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• Chimera | Hybrid | 6 Gram Disposable
• Blend – Delta-8 THC, THC-P, THC-A
• Variable Voltage / LCD Display / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab Tested | Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Chimera is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Truffle and The Creature. This strain is known for its unique flavor and effects, with high THC levels and a complex terpene profile. Chimera is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chimera effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chimera when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, Chimera features flavors like earthy, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chimera typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chimera, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.