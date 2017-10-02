Try Zombi's Crossbreed Juggernaut disposable 2-pack vapes. Two different strain-flavored 3.5-gram vapes with a tasty blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin, & THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.



• Strain Flavor: Midnight & Lemon Kush | Hybrid | (2) 3.5 Gram Cartridges

• Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, THC-A

• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging

•Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here

• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill

• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

