Crossbreed Juggernaut - 3.5G Disposable 2pk (7G, Indica)

by The Zombi Nation
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Try Zombi's Crossbreed Juggernaut disposable 2-pack vapes. Two different strain flavored 3.5-gram vapes with a tasty blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin, & THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• Strain Flavors: Purple Urkle & Black Mamba | Indica | (2) 3.5 Gram Cartridges
• Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, THC-A
• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina, but its origin breeder is unknown. Black Mamba is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Black Mamba are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Black Mamba makes them feel happy but also sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Mamba when dealing with symptoms associated with Anxiety, Arthritis, and Bipolar Disorder. The dominant terpene of this weed strain is Myrcene and features a grape, floral aroma with an earthy berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Mamba, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
