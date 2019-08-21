Crossbreed Juggernaut - 3.5G Disposable 2pk (7G, Sativa)

by The Zombi Nation
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Try Zombi's Crossbreed Juggernaut disposable 2-pack vapes. Two different strain-flavored 3.5-gram vapes with a tasty blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin, & THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• Strain Flavor: Durban Poison & Moui Wowie | Sativa | (2) 3.5 Gram Cartridges
• Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, THC-A
• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
