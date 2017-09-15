Dark Star: Countermeasures 2G Cart

by The Zombi Nation
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Dark Star: Countermeasures 2G Cart

About this product

Indulge in the vibrant essence of "Dark Star" an Indica-dominant delight that brings together a meticulously curated blend of Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC. This 2-gram cartridge is your passport to an elevated experience, connecting seamlessly with most 510 batteries for convenience and ease. Every puff is a testament to purity and potency, underpinned by rigorous third-party lab testing. Embrace the journey with confidence, knowing it's compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, made in the USA from industrial hemp, and contains less than .3% of Delta-9 THC. "Dark Star Countermeasure" is more than just a cartridge; it's a commitment to quality and satisfaction.

• Dark Star | Indica | 2 Gram Cartridge
• Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC
• Connects to most 510 batteries
• Third-party lab-tested
• Compliant with the 2018 farm bill
• Made in the US with industrial hemp
• Contains less than .3% of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Dark Star, also known as "Darkstar," is an indica marijuana strain. Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, this dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
