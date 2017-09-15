Indulge in the vibrant essence of "Dark Star" an Indica-dominant delight that brings together a meticulously curated blend of Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC. This 2-gram cartridge is your passport to an elevated experience, connecting seamlessly with most 510 batteries for convenience and ease. Every puff is a testament to purity and potency, underpinned by rigorous third-party lab testing. Embrace the journey with confidence, knowing it's compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, made in the USA from industrial hemp, and contains less than .3% of Delta-9 THC. "Dark Star Countermeasure" is more than just a cartridge; it's a commitment to quality and satisfaction.



• Dark Star | Indica | 2 Gram Cartridge

• Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC

• Connects to most 510 batteries

• Third-party lab-tested

• Compliant with the 2018 farm bill

• Made in the US with industrial hemp

• Contains less than .3% of Delta-9 THC

Show more