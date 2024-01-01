Gas Mask: Monster Box 6 Gram Disposable

by The Zombi Nation
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover Zombi's Gas Mask Indica disposable vape. A 6-gram masterpiece blending Delta-8 THC, THC-P, and THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• Gas Mask | Indica | 6 Gram Disposable
• Blend – Delta-8 THC, THC-P, THC-A
• Variable Voltage / LCD Display / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab Tested | Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Gas Mask by Pacific NW Roots is a funky strain with an aroma so pungent, you might need a gas mask. Created by backcrossing a Cherry Pie and Alien Kush F2 hybrid, Gas Mask reeks of fuel with a distant note of overripe citrus. This strain was created through a collaboration with Exotic Genetix, a Pacific Northwest mainstay. Gasmask has an 8 to 9 week flowering period and a medium-sized yield for attentive growers. This pungent phenotype is known for its strong, long-lasting high, so mind your dosage. Anticipate a heavy, mind-numbing cerebral sensation that evaporates stress as it sinks into the limbs.  

About this brand

The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
