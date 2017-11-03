Girl Scout Cookies: Live Badder 3.5G Disposables

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Girl Scout Cookies: Live Badder 3.5G Disposables

About this product

Taste Zombi's Girl Scout Cookies disposable vape. A 3.5-gram smooth blend of Delta-8 Live Resin for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• Girl Scout Cookies | Hybrid | 3.5 Gram Cartridge
• Blend – Delta-8 THC Live Badder
• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the California breeder Jigga who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic painnausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).

Something not right? Suggest an edit

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
