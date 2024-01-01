About this product
About this strain
Gorilla OG is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with Mango Kush. Gorilla OG gives a high that comes on hard and fast. Upon smoking Gorilla OG, you'll instantly feel the head high kick in. But before long, you'll be feeling this strain tingle throughout your entire body. Anyone smoking Gorilla OG should be prepared for an extended period of couchlock, making this strain ideal for late-night relaxation with a movie or simply as a nightcap. Medical marijuana patients choose Gorilla OG for easing tension from chronic pain.
Suggest an edit
