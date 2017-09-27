Explore the balanced world of hybrids with our Hybrid Variety 3-Pack, featuring 2g cartridges of OG Kush, Wedding Cake, and Blue Dream. This trio combines the finest of Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC, ensuring a smooth connection to most 510 batteries. Containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC, this pack offers a legal, high-quality vaping experience with the versatile effects of hybrid strains—perfect for those who appreciate a blend of relaxation and cerebral invigoration.



• Pack Includes – (3) 2 Gram Cartridges

• OG Kush – Hybrid | Wedding Cake – Hybrid | Blue Dream – Hybrid

• Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC

• Connects To Most 510 Batteries

• Third-Party Lab Tested

• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill

• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

Show more