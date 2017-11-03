Delve into the essence of relaxation with our Indica Variety 3-Pack, featuring 2g cartridges of Gorilla OG, Raspberry Kush, and Dark Star. Crafted with a potent blend of Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC, these cartridges ensure compatibility with most 510 batteries. Rigorously third-party lab-tested for purity and compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This collection promises a premium, legal vaping experience with the tranquil and soothing effects characteristic of top-tier Indica strains.



Gorilla OG – Indica | Raspberry Kush – Indica | Dark Star – Indica

Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC

Connects To Most 510 Batteries

Third-Party Lab Tested

Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill

Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp

Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

