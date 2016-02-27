Jungle Juice: Apocalypse Blend 3.5G Disposable
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.
