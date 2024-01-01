Miami Mango: Live Badder 3.5G Disposables

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC —CBD —
  Photo of Miami Mango: Live Badder 3.5G Disposables

About this product

Taste Zombi's Miami Mango disposable vape. A 3.5-gram smooth blend of Delta-8 Live Resin for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• Miami Mango | Sativa | 3.5 Gram Cartridge
• Blend – Delta-8 THC Live Badder
• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Miami Mango is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango and Sunrise Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Miami Mango is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the city of Miami, where it was originally cultivated by Herbal Society. Miami Mango is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Miami Mango effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miami Mango when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Herbal Society, Miami Mango features flavors like mango, citrus, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Miami Mango typically ranges from $30-$40. Miami Mango is a great strain to enjoy in the morning or afternoon, as it can boost your mood and stimulate your appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miami Mango, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
