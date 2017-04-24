Murder Melon: Apocalypse Blend 3.5G Disposable

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Taste Zombi's Murder Melon disposable vape. A 3.5-gram smooth blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, & THC-P for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

Murder Melon | Sativa | 3.5 Gram Cartridge
Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, THC-P
Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here
Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.

About this brand

The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
