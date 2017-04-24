Night Shade: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable

by The Zombi Nation
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Night Shade: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable
  • Photo of Night Shade: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable

About this product

Discover Zombi's Night Shade India disposable vape. A 3.5-gram tasty blend of Delta-8 Live Resin, Delta 6 THC, THC-P, and THC-A for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

• Night Shade | Indica | 3.5 Gram Cartridge
• Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, THC-P, THC-A
• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
• Third-Party Lab
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Night Terror, also known as "Night Terror OG," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Rare Darkness. This strain produces effects that are buzzy, tingly and relaxing - ideal for melting away stress after a long day. Night Terror tastes like blueberries with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel. This strain is a one-size-fits-all, ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and insomnia. Night Terror is 70% indica and 30% sativa.

About this brand

The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
