Night Shade: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Night Terror, also known as "Night Terror OG," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Rare Darkness. This strain produces effects that are buzzy, tingly and relaxing - ideal for melting away stress after a long day. Night Terror tastes like blueberries with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel. This strain is a one-size-fits-all, ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and insomnia. Night Terror is 70% indica and 30% sativa.
