Experience the perfect harmony of Delta-9 THC and CBD with our Paloma 1:1 Blister Pack Gummies. Each box offers 200mg of bliss with 10 gummies at 20mg each. Crafted in the USA, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC, these gummies promise purity and balance.
• Paloma | 200mg Gummies | 20MG/PC | 10PC/BOX • Blend – Delta-9 THC, CBD • Third-Party Lab Tested • Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill • Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp • Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.