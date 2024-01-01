Experience the perfect harmony of Delta-9 THC and CBD with our Paloma 1:1 Blister Pack Gummies. Each box offers 200mg of bliss with 10 gummies at 20mg each. Crafted in the USA, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC, these gummies promise purity and balance.



• Paloma | 200mg Gummies | 20MG/PC | 10PC/BOX

• Blend – Delta-9 THC, CBD

• Third-Party Lab Tested

• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill

• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

