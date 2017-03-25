Panama Red: Apocalypse Blend Special Edition 3.5G Disposable
About this product
About this strain
Panama Red is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Panama and Colombia. Panama Red is an old-school cannabis classic that rose to stardom in the late 1960s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. Panama Red is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Panama Red effects include talkative, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Panama Red when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Reeferman, Panama Red features flavors like tea, spicy/herbal, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Panama Red typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Panama Red, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.