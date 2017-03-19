Pink Lemonade: 1:1 D9:CBD Gummies

by The Zombi Nation
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the balanced blend of Pink Lemonade 1:1 D9:CBD Gummies. With 500mg in each bag, enjoy 25mg per piece of the synergistic mix of Delta-9 THC and CBD in 20 delicious pieces. Made in the USA from industrial hemp, fully compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and containing less than .3% Delta-9 THC.

• Pink Lemonade | 500MG Gummies | 25mg/Pc | 20pc/Bag
• Blend – Delta-9 THC, CBD
• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here
• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
Shop products
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
