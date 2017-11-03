RazzBerry: Apocalypse Blend 3.5G Disposable

by The Zombi Nation
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Taste Zombi's RazzBerry disposable vape. A 3.5-gram smooth blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, & THC-P for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.

RazzBerry | Indica | 3.5 Gram Cartridge
Blend - Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-6 THC, THC-P
Preheat Function / USB-C Charging
Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here
Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill
Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp
Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

About this strain

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Zombi Nation
The Zombi Nation
At Zombi, we're dedicated to enhancing well-being through premium, lab-tested hemp products. Merging innovation with nature, our blends are crafted for purity and performance, ensuring a superior experience. Trust Zombi for your journey to wellness.
