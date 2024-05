Embrace the sativa spectrum with our Variety 3-Pack, including 2g cartridges of Moonshine Haze, Maui Wowie, and Berry Pie. These selections are a perfect harmony of Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, and HHC, fitting most 510 batteries with ease. Every cartridge has been meticulously third-party lab-tested, ensuring they meet the standards set by the 2018 Farm Bill. Proudly made in the USA from industrial hemp, they boast less than .3% Delta-9 THC, promising a legal and high-quality vaping adventure that's purely sativa.



• Pack Includes - (3) 2 Gram Cartridges

• Moonshine Haze - Sativa | Maui Wowie - Sativa | Berry Pie - Sativa

• Blend – Delta-8 THC, H4CBD, THC-H, HHC

• Connects to Most 510 Batteries

• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here

• Compliant With the 2018 Farm Bill

• Made in the USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% of Delta-9 THC

Show more