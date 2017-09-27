Taste Zombi's Strawberry Cough disposable vape. A 3.5-gram smooth blend of Delta-8 Live Resin for a premium experience. Made in the USA, lab-tested, and Farm Bill compliant. It promises purity and power in every puff.



• Strawberry Cough | Sativa | 3.5 Gram Cartridge

• Blend – Delta-8 THC Live Badder

• Preheat Function / USB-C Charging

• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here

• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill

• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

