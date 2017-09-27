Packed with 2,500mg of Delta-8 THC, THC-P, THC-H, and HXY-11 THC in each jar, these gummies deliver unparalleled potency at 125mg per piece, with 20 pieces per jar. Lab-tested for safety and compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. They're expertly crafted in the USA from industrial hemp, ensuring a premium experience with less than .3% Delta-9 THC.



• Toxic Cherry | 2,500MG Gummies | 125mg/Pc | 20pc/Jar

• Blend – Delta-8 THC, THC-P, THC-H, HXY-11 THC

• Third-Party Lab Tested View Lab Results Here

• Compliant With The 2018 Farm Bill

• Made In The USA With Industrial Hemp

• Contains Less Than .3% Of Delta-9 THC

